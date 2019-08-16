Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: 5 Hit Remakes of the King of Qawwali's Songs

Born as Pervez Fateh Ali Khan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan made qawwali famous among the newer generations. While he was a Pakistani vocalist and musician, he made his name and fame in all corners of the world with a soulful voice and devotion to music.

Widely considered as one of the greatest voices ever recorded, Khan passed away on August 16, 1997, leaving behind his legacy. The Sufi singer belonged to the Patiala gharana and possessed an extraordinary range of vocal abilities and could perform at a high level of intensity for several hours.

Given his dedication and passion for music, Khan was also known as the 'Shahanshah-e-Qawwali', meaning 'The King of Kings of Qawwali'. On his 22nd death anniversary, here are a few evergreen qawwalis that will always remain popular.

* Afreen Afreen: While most of us today might remember Afreen Afreen song from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition for Coke Studio, it was originally sung by the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song was part of the Sangam album, released in the year 1996. The lyrics was written by Javed Akhtar, while it was composed by Nusrat himself. The video featured Lisa Ray and describes the beauty of someone's beloved.

* Mere Rashke Qamar: There have been several versions of the famous song Mere Rashke Qamar, the latest one in the Bollywood movie 'Baadshaho'. It is a ghazal-qawwali written by Fana Buland Shehri, an Urdu poet. The song, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was first performed for the first time in 1988.

* Mera Piya Ghar Aaya: This song was from the film Yaarana. Picturised on Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit, this song was originally a part of the Qawwal: The Essential Collection. It was originally written as a Punjabi song in the 18th century. The song was penned by Punjabi Poet Baba Bulleh Shah.

* Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai: The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan had a remixed version of this soulful song. However, the song, which released in 1992, was composed by the king of qawwali himself.

* Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave: While you might have heard the Bollywood version of the song from the movie Raid, the soulful qawwali was released in the year 1993. It was part of the Mehfil-e-Sama concert Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Vol 28.

