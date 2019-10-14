Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: His Best Compositions

Named Pervez Fateh Ali Khan on his birth, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on October 13, 1948, in Faisalabad, Pakistan. A famous Pakistani vocalist and musician, primarily known as the singer of Qawwali - a form of Sufi Islamic devotional music - Khan made qawwali famous among the masses. He belonged to the Patiala gharana extending the 600-year old Qawwali tradition of his family.

Popularly known as ‘sultan-e-Qawwali’, meaning ‘The King of Kings of Qawwali’, Khan passed away at the young age of 48 in London on August 16, 1997.

Here are a few qawwalis sunger by the legendary singer and composer:

Afreen Afreen: Momina Mustehasan and Rahat Fateh Ali Kha’s Afreen Afreen from the Coke Studio is familiar to everyone. The song was originally sung by the great Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. T It was a part of the Sangam album, released in the year 1996. The ghazal song was written by none other than Javed Akhtar. The video features Lisa Ray, and describes a beauty of someone’s beloved.

Mere Rashke Qamar: Another famous qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan that has made its way into Bollywood is Mere Rashke Qamar, featured in the Bollywood movie ‘Baadshaho’. The ghazal-qawwali was originally written by Fana Buland Shehri, an Urdu poet. The song, composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was first performed for the first time in 1988.

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya: The famous dance steps of actress Madhuri Dixit on the song ‘Mere Piya Ghar Aaya’ from the movie ‘Yaarana’ is known to one and all. The song was indeed a composition by Khan and was originally a part of the ‘Qawwal: The Essential Collection’. It was written by Punjabi Poet Baba Bulleh Shah in the 18th century.

Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai: Recently released movie, Fanney Khan has a remix version of the song ‘Halka Halka Suroor’. Another version famous of this song is sung by singer Farhan Saeed. However, the song, which released in 1992, was composed by the king of qawwali, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave: Part of the Bollywood movie ‘Raid’, the song Sanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave is yet another composition by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The soulful qawwali was released in the year 1993, and it was part of the the Mehfil-e-Sama concert Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Vol 28.

