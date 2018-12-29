English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remembering Rajesh Khanna On His 76th Birth Anniversary
Here's a playlist to remember Rajesh Khanna through some of his immortal songs.
Crowned as the Hindi film industry's first official superstar, Rajesh Khanna had a very distinct persona. He was never considered as the most handsome man of Bollywood but his charm was irresistible. Khanna's strength lied in his understanding of the popular mindset. He achieved the fame that no other film star had ever experienced before.
He never presented himself as a 'hero' who could beat up a dozen people easily, but he never succumbed under pressure too. His brand of romance required complete submission from the heroines because love for him was an integral part of his heroines' roles.
The superstar would have celebrated his 76th birthday today. Here's a playlist to remember Rajesh Khanna through some of his immortal songs.
