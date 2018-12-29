LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Remembering Rajesh Khanna On His 76th Birth Anniversary

Here's a playlist to remember Rajesh Khanna through some of his immortal songs.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2018, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Remembering Rajesh Khanna On His 76th Birth Anniversary
Here's a playlist to remember Rajesh Khanna through some of his immortal songs.
Crowned as the Hindi film industry's first official superstar, Rajesh Khanna had a very distinct persona. He was never considered as the most handsome man of Bollywood but his charm was irresistible. Khanna's strength lied in his understanding of the popular mindset. He achieved the fame that no other film star had ever experienced before.

He never presented himself as a 'hero' who could beat up a dozen people easily, but he never succumbed under pressure too. His brand of romance required complete submission from the heroines because love for him was an integral part of his heroines' roles.

The superstar would have celebrated his 76th birthday today. Here's a playlist to remember Rajesh Khanna through some of his immortal songs.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram