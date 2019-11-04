Remembering Sadashiv Amrapurkar's 5 Best Roles on His Death Anniversary
Best known for his Hindi and Marathi movies, Sadashiv Amrapurkar was a prolific actor and owned both comic and negative roles with ease.
A prolific actor best-known for his performances in Marathi and Hindi films, Sadashiv Amrapurkar was the recipient of the first-ever negative role category in Filmfare Awards in 1992 for Sadak. Born on May 11, 1950, the actor debuted with Govind Nihalani’s Ardha Satya (1983), for which he won a Filmfare Award. He was known for effortlessly essaying both negative and comic characters. He breathed his last on November 3, 2014 following a lung inflammation in October 2014.
On the actor’s death anniversary, here’s looking at five of his best roles one must revisit.
Ardh Satya: The 1983 film which got him the Best Supporting Actor Award saw him playing a don, who watches over the protagonist Om Puri. It is considered to be one of the best cop dramas ever made.
Aakhree Raasta: The Bollywood crime drama starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, along with Jaya Prada and Sridevi, saw Amrapurkar play Minister Chaturvedi, who rapes David D Costa’s (Amitabh Bachchan) wife Mary (Jaya Prada) resulting in her committing suicide. Sadashiv essays a morally corrupt and cruel politician with ease.
Sadak: The actor essayed the role of Maharani, a eunuch brothel madam and the main villain who employs girls into service. The actor’s flawless depiction of the villainous Maharani in the Mahesh Bhatt thriller found much appreciation.
Ishq: A far cry from the serious films he was a part of, the romantic film, starring Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, saw Amrapurkar essay a villain with comic undertones.
Bombay Talkies: Though not a full-fledged role, Amrapurkar managed to grab attention as a ghost who literally popped out from a trashcan to inspire his son, who had lost hope.
