Remembering Shehnai Maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan On His 15th Death Anniversary

Shehnai Maestro, Ustad Bismillah Khan, the legend of Indian classical music needs no introduction. Ustad Bismillah Khan is one such name that is synonymous with the wooden instrument of Shehnai. Khan was born on 21st March 1916 to a Muslim family of musicians in Bihar’s Dumraon. His real name was Quamruddin Khan.

Khan’s musical journey started at a tender age. The Shehnai was already considered an important folk instrument but Khan was the one who popularized it.

He made a huge impact by bringing the Shehnai to the concert stage. Khan’s father Paigambar Bux Khan and grandfather were also great musicians at the Dumraon Estate. To start his musical journey Khan was sent to Varanasi at the age of 6 to be with his uncle, Ali Bux. Khan’s uncle Ali was a Shehnai player at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Ustad used to accompany his uncle to a Music Conference at Allahabad which later brought initial recognition for him.

Khan made an impeccable mark for himself through the folk instrument Shehnai. Khan was also invited on the first Independence Day 15th August 1947 by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to play Shehnai at the Red Fort. Khan is among a few musicians who were awarded the Bharat Ratna 2001 for their contribution to Indian Music.

Yatindra Mishra’s book ‘Sur Ki Baradari’ narrates an interesting incident from Ustad’s life where one of his disciples tells him that people from around the world come to visit you, still, you wear torn & old clothes, it does not look nice. To this Khan replied, “I have got Bharat Ratna for my Shehnai and not for my clothes. Aaj Fati Hai Kal Sil Jayegi. Dua Karo Sur Na Fati Mile.”

The Shehnai Maestro also participated in many international events including World Exposition in Montreal, Cannes Art Festival and Osaka Trade Fair.

Khan had a brief association with film also. He played his melodious Shehnai in two films, one is Vijay Bhatt’s ‘Goonj Uthi Shehnai’ in 1959 and the other is Kannada film ‘Sannadi Appanna’ in 1977. He also appeared in a song in Satyajit Ray’s 1958 film ‘Jalsaghar’.

