Remembering Shravan Rathod: Bollywood Hits Composed by Musical Duo Nadeem-Shravan

On Thursday, Shravan Rathod of the famous composer duo Nadeem-Shravan passed away at a Mumbai hospital after contracting Covid-19. Shravan was admitted to Mumbai’s SL Raheja Hospital on Monday after he tested positive for coronavirus, in a reportedly critical condition.

As a musician, Shravan along with his professional partner Nadeem Saifi have given us some of the most memorable songs. Speaking to a daily, Nadeem said in a statement that his “Shanu is no more.” He further mentioned that they have seen an entire life together, including their highsand lows. The two have grown up with each other in many ways and the news of Shravan’s demise has caused him deep pain..

Let us take a look at the memorable compositions of the musical duo that remain etched in fans’ memories:

One of the most popular songs composed by Nadeem and Shravan, this romantic melody is certainly going to take back to the early 2000s. From the movie Dhadkan, this song is picturised on Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty.Another hit romantic song from the musical duo, this song is from the movie Deewana that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti in lead roles. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod, the song is penned by Sameer.This fun romantic song from the movie Bewafaa is picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and written by Sameer.Watch Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti groove to this romantic ballad composed by Nadeem-Shravan. From the movie Deewana, this song is sung by Kumar Sanu and written by Sameer.

Mujhse Mohabbat Ka Izhaar: Another romantic hit from the Nadeem-Shravan stable is this song from the 1993 film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

There are many more popular songs that the composer duo created for Bollywood films in their career. Nadeem-Shravan will always remain synonymous with dramatic, romantic music that became the soul of many films in the ’90s.

