Veteran Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan has made an inseparable contribution to the film industry. Many of his films including Vasantha Maligai, Karnan, Padayappa, and Thiruvilaiyadal received numerous accolades back at that time. If Indian film enthusiasts are proud of how modern movies have utilized cutting-edge technology, then Sivaji Ganesan’s 1958 film Uthama Purthiran deserves all the credit. Sivaji Ganesan is hailed as a pioneer, from the first rock and roll dance in Tamil cinema to the debut of zooming techniques in Indian cinema.

Among the numerous films he has starred in, director T. Prakash Rao’s historical action flick Uthama Purthiran deserves a special mention. This landmark Tamil film, produced collaboratively by CV Sridhar, S Krishnamoorthy, and T Govindarajan, was the first to rope in Sivaji Ganesan in two different characters.

Playing a double role for the first time In Uthama Purthiran, Sivaji Ganesan portrayed twins who got separated at birth. While one character grew up in an affluent home, becoming a good human with much power, the other was shown to be a greedy and evil personality. Sivaji aced both performances with great mettle, bringing to the screens the stark contrast between the two twins.

Zooming techniques were also incorporated for the first time in Uthama Purthiran. At Brindavan Gardens in Mysore, the complete cast and crew members of Uthama Puthiran were filming an outdoor scene for the song Unnazhagi, which featured Sivaji and Padmini. The song was directed by Sridhar, along with Aloysius Vincent serving as writer, director, and cinematographer.

Aloysius Vincent borrowed a camera belonging to a French tourist and applied a zoom sequence for the first time in India, indirectly changing the fate of Indian cinema. With Sivaji, Padmini, and M. N. Nambiar in the key roles, Uthama Puthiran also became the talk of the town for getting Bollywood actress Helen to flaunt her appealing dance moves in the song Yaaradi Nee Mohini, which is regarded as the first rock and roll scene in Tamil film and was shot in lavish palace sets.

Back then, this trilingual movie was declared a superhit, running successfully at theatres for 100 days. Uthama Puthiran turned 65 years old on February 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News here