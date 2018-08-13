English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Remembering Sridevi: 15 Rare Photos From her Personal Life
Bollywood actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to 'accidental drowning' in Dubai. Remembering her with these rare pictures of legendary actress.
(Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
[caption id="attachment_1672827" align="alignnone" width="875"] Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672847" align="alignnone" width="875"] Film Director Boney kapoor sitting with his wife Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672825" align="alignnone" width="875"] Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672849" align="alignnone" width="875"] Boney Kapoor is seen with wife Sridevi and kids at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672785" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actresses Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi with her daughters and Boney Kapoor at a press conference for Boney Kapoor's film Wanted in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672813" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Sridevi display their lifetime achievement awards received at the Ficci-Frames 2008 in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672833" align="alignnone" width="875"] Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and his two daughters at the Max Stardust Awards 2010 at Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672811" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi visits a patient at the Antaki Hospital on the sidelines of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672853" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood Actor Sridevi attends the Lakme India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2009 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672801" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672793" align="alignnone" width="875"] Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives with her husband Boney and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672789" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actors Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sridevi, her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sheena pose for a picture during the music launch ceremony of forthcoming movie 'Teree Sang' in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672807" align="alignnone" width="875"] Atal Bihari Vajpayee shares a laugh with film actresses Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672815" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
Also Watch
[caption id="attachment_1672847" align="alignnone" width="875"] Film Director Boney kapoor sitting with his wife Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672825" align="alignnone" width="875"] Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672849" align="alignnone" width="875"] Boney Kapoor is seen with wife Sridevi and kids at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672785" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actresses Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi with her daughters and Boney Kapoor at a press conference for Boney Kapoor's film Wanted in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672813" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Sridevi display their lifetime achievement awards received at the Ficci-Frames 2008 in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672833" align="alignnone" width="875"] Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and his two daughters at the Max Stardust Awards 2010 at Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672811" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi visits a patient at the Antaki Hospital on the sidelines of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672853" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood Actor Sridevi attends the Lakme India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2009 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672801" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672793" align="alignnone" width="875"] Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives with her husband Boney and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672789" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actors Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sridevi, her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sheena pose for a picture during the music launch ceremony of forthcoming movie 'Teree Sang' in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672807" align="alignnone" width="875"] Atal Bihari Vajpayee shares a laugh with film actresses Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672815" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sachin Haldankar
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Remembering Sridevi: Her Iconic Looks Will Inspire Generations To Come
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- Fardeen Khan Looks Completely Unrecognisable in This Recent Click With Family, See Pic
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...