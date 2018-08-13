GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Remembering Sridevi: 15 Rare Photos From her Personal Life

Bollywood actress Sridevi died at the age of 54 due to 'accidental drowning' in Dubai. Remembering her with these rare pictures of legendary actress.

Updated:August 13, 2018, 6:04 AM IST
Remembering Sridevi: 15 Rare Photos From her Personal Life
(Image: Getty Images)
[caption id="attachment_1672827" align="alignnone" width="875"]Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images) Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672847" align="alignnone" width="875"]Film Director Boney kapoor sitting with his wife Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images) Film Director Boney kapoor sitting with his wife Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672825" align="alignnone" width="875"]Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images) Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672849" align="alignnone" width="875"]Boney Kapoor is seen with wife Sridevi and kids at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images) Boney Kapoor is seen with wife Sridevi and kids at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672785" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actresses Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) Bollywood actresses Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672843" align="alignnone" width="875"]Sridevi with her daughters and Boney Kapoor at a press conference for Boney Kapoor's film Wanted in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images) Sridevi with her daughters and Boney Kapoor at a press conference for Boney Kapoor's film Wanted in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672813" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Sridevi display their lifetime achievement awards received at the Ficci-Frames 2008 in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Sridevi display their lifetime achievement awards received at the Ficci-Frames 2008 in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672833" align="alignnone" width="875"]Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and his two daughters at the Max Stardust Awards 2010 at Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds. (Image: Getty Images) Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and his two daughters at the Max Stardust Awards 2010 at Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672811" align="alignnone" width="875"]Sridevi visits a patient at the Antaki Hospital on the sidelines of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech. (Image: Reuters) Sridevi visits a patient at the Antaki Hospital on the sidelines of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672853" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood Actor Sridevi attends the Lakme India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2009 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images) Bollywood Actor Sridevi attends the Lakme India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2009 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672801" align="alignnone" width="875"]Sridevi arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters) Sridevi arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672793" align="alignnone" width="875"]Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives with her husband Boney and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters) Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives with her husband Boney and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672789" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actors Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sridevi, her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sheena pose for a picture during the music launch ceremony of forthcoming movie 'Teree Sang' in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) Bollywood actors Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sridevi, her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sheena pose for a picture during the music launch ceremony of forthcoming movie 'Teree Sang' in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672807" align="alignnone" width="875"]Atal Bihari Vajpayee shares a laugh with film actresses Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) Atal Bihari Vajpayee shares a laugh with film actresses Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672815" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau. (Image: Reuters) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

| Edited by: Sachin Haldankar
