Remembering Sridevi: 15 Rare Photos From her Personal Life

[caption id="attachment_1672827" align="alignnone" width="875"] Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672847" align="alignnone" width="875"] Film Director Boney kapoor sitting with his wife Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672825" align="alignnone" width="875"] Portrait of bollywood film actress Sridevi. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672849" align="alignnone" width="875"] Boney Kapoor is seen with wife Sridevi and kids at an event in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672785" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actresses Hema Malini, Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Kareena Kapoor pose for photographers during a promotional event for a beauty product in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi with her daughters and Boney Kapoor at a press conference for Boney Kapoor's film Wanted in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672813" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Sridevi display their lifetime achievement awards received at the Ficci-Frames 2008 in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672833" align="alignnone" width="875"] Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and his two daughters at the Max Stardust Awards 2010 at Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672811" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi visits a patient at the Antaki Hospital on the sidelines of the 12th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672853" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood Actor Sridevi attends the Lakme India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2009 at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. (Image: Getty Images)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672801" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi arrives for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672793" align="alignnone" width="875"] Actress Sridevi Kapoor arrives with her husband Boney and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi for the gala presentation of "English Vinglish" at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672789" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actors Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sridevi, her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sheena pose for a picture during the music launch ceremony of forthcoming movie 'Teree Sang' in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672807" align="alignnone" width="875"] Atal Bihari Vajpayee shares a laugh with film actresses Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1672815" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma receives an award for the best performance in a supporting role from actress Sridevi at the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]