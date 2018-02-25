Remembering Sridevi: Famous Dialogues of The Vibrant and Versatile Actor

Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi created her own niche in both Hindi and various South Indian-language film industries. The actor became a star in the late 80s and early 90s even as the showbiz was going through a dark phase. In a career spanning over four decades, she gave memorable hits including Chandni, Mr India, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, and Sadma, among others.Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A. Thirumugham’s devotional Thunaivan at the age of four, and continued to act as a child artiste in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975) and played her first 'adult' role at age 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976). Subsequently, Sridevi established herself as one of the leading actresses of Tamil and Telugu cinema.In Bollywood, she made her debut as a lead actress in Solva Sawan and gained wide public attention with the movie Himmatwala. She appeared in a string of commercially successful movies such as Mawaali, Tohfa, Maqsad, Mr. India, Waqt Ki Awaz, and Chandni. She also received critical acclaim for successful movies such as Sadma, Nagina, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, and Judaai. In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish and continued her second innings with Mom.In a league of her own, Sridevi’s unique dialogue delivery and dramatic eyes will stay in the minds of every Bollywood fan for years to come. Here are 10 famous dialogues of the vibrant and ever-charismatic actor: