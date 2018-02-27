GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Remembering Sridevi: Shekhar Kapur Says She Fought For Him Like a Tigress, Was Waiting For Mr India 2

Mr India, the cult classic, had strengthened her position as an actor to look out for in the Hindi film industry impressing the viewers and critics alike.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
Sridevi passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday. (Network18 Creatives)
Veteran actor Sridevi breathed her last on Saturday and left the film industry in deep shock. The untimely death of Bollywood's first female superstar has left a void that will perhaps never be filled by anyone. She has delivered nuanced performances and proved her acting prowess several times not just in Hindi cinema but across languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Mr India, the cult classic, strengthened her position as an actor in the Hindi film industry impressing the viewers and critics alike. Shekhar Kapur, who had directed her in the film, took to social media and penned down an elaborate post for the late actor.

"You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance," he wrote.

He further shared that the team was awaiting Mr India 2 adding that Sridevi had always been loyal to her directors. He also cited an incident wherein she fought for him like a "tigress."

"It’s unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It’s devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi!" he wrote.



