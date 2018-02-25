English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remembering Sridevi: The Actor Who Lit Up Every Song With Her Presence
While the world tries to deal with the untimely death of one of Indian cinema's most loved female actor, here's a playlist to celebrate her great legacy. Rest in peace, Sridevi.
Image: Youtube/YRF
The news of actor Sridevi's demise has shocked the film fraternity and her fans worldwide. One of Bollywood's most loved actor passed at an age of 54, due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. What's left is her great legacy.
When Sridevi made her big screen debut as a child artist nearly five decades ago, little could anyone have guessed that in the years to follow she would become an inseparable part of Indian cinema, establishing herself as the industry’s biggest female superstar.
However, that is just what happened when the 'Hawa Hawai' girl floored critics and audiences alike, courtesy her unique style statement, incredible personality, and acting prowess. The songs in her films were as influential and powerful as her acting potential. From Hawa Hawai to Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chhodiya and the title track of Nagin, makers always kept their trust in her dramatic eyes and her skills as a dancer.
While the world tries to deal with the untimely death of one of Indian cinema's most loved female actor, here's a playlist to celebrate her great legacy.
Also Watch
Edited by: Sameeksha
