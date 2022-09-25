Remembering 'Superman' Christopher Reeve on His 70th Birth Anniversary

CHRISTOPHER REEVE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Known as one of the greatest superman in Hollywood, Christopher Reeve had done it all. He was a qualified pilot, pianist, sailor, scuba diver, skier, accomplished horse rider, but above all a dedicated activist. Following his spinal cord injury in 1995, he refused to accept that this meant his life could never be the same. Christopher Reeve was more than just the actor playing the caped superhero. On his 70th birth anniversary, here are 7 facts you probably didn’t know about him:

An All Rounder Student

A student of Princeton Day School, Reeve was not only gifted academically, he played multiple sports including baseball, soccer, hockey, and tennis and was great in theater as well. Travelled The World For Theater

During the last year of his college, he traveled to Glasgow and Paris to study theater culture. He returned to the US having finished his purpose. Superstar Status

“Superman” went on to be the movie that gave Reeve the superstar status. It grossed over $300 million around the world and critics were all praises for his performance as Clark Kent and Superman. A Grammy Winner

His autobiography “Still Me”, published in 1998, was a New York Times Bestseller for 11 weeks and went on to win a Grammy for “Best Spoken Word Album”. Held An Unusual Record Until 2011

Reeve held the record for being casted as a similar comic book character as Superman for longer than any other actor. However, he lost the record to Hugh Jackman, who featured as Wolverine in 5 films in 2011. Many Records With Superman

He remained the only actor to play the role of Clark Kent and Superman for more than one live-action film, in the history of the franchise, until 2013. Awards

Reeve was honored with “Grand Cross of the Bernardo O’Higgins Order”, the highest Chilean distinction for a foreigner, for participating in the “No” campaign in 1988. He has also received “Obie Prize” and “Annual Walter Brielh Human Rights Foundation Award”.

