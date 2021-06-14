Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on His Death Anniversary with These Priceless Throwbacks

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput a year ago was a dark day for Bollywood. The Chhichhore star was found dead inside his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020, leaving behind a collection of films his well-wishers can cherish forever. Since his demise, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing her own thoughts on the late star, and below are just some of the many posts that she has put up on social media to celebrate his life.

The most celebrated sibling festival in India, Rakshabandhan, was one of her fondest memories with her brother, as seen in this picture which she shared in early August on the occasion.

This happy and bright picture was shared by Shweta on August 31, 2020, just two months after Sushant’s death. She wrote in the caption that this picture was taken in 2014 as the siblings danced at their elder sister’s wedding anniversary. Sushant can be seen in a bright and happy mood as he grooves along with his sister.

Soon after his death, she shared these photos with a long message of how she was coping with his sudden demise. It features a very young Sushant in the first picture, followed by a photo of her wedding. The last picture is a screenshot of a chat between the two, months before his death.

Here are some more priceless throwbacks of Sushant:

To mark Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birth anniversary, Shweta, who is based out of America, had announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 which almost equals out to around Rs 25.5 lakhs for “anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here