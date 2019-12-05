Remembering Walt Disney: Interesting Facts About the Pioneer Behind American Animation Industry

Over the years we have watched cartoons and movies made by Walt Disney Production. Today is the day to celebrate the man behind giving us all those childhood memories. Walter Elias Disney, popularly known as Walt Disney, was born on December 5, 1901 in Chicago. An entrepreneur, animator, voice actor and film producer, Disney introduced several developments in the production of cartoons.

The man has held several accolades, including the record for most Academy Awards earned by an individual. With 22 Oscars, two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards and an Emmy Award, among others. He passed away at the age of 65.

On his birth anniversary, here are a few interesting facts that made him such a great personality:

- Since childhood, Disney was closely associated with drama and theatre. He played the role of Peter Pan in Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up during a school performance. His association with Peter Pan is well-known, as he also made a hit movie on the character in 1953.

- He was just 16 when he left school to join the Red Cross Ambulance Corps and therefore he was a high-school dropout.

- Walt Disney had a hard time to make his living. In 1923, he joined his older brother Roy to sell vacuum cleaners door-to-door to make ends meet. However, he soon got a call for a job.

- Walt Disney not only created Mickey Mouse but also gave voice to the character. From 1928 to 1947, he was the man behind the mouse.

- Well, it might not be well-known fact, but Walt Disney had a secret house in Disneyland. In fact, it still exists above the fire station. The furnishings have remained unchanged from the time when Disney used to spend time there.

- While people love playing Golf, Walt Disney couldn't deal with it. He found the same ever so frustrating.

- Walt Disney’s living standards can be estimated from the fact that her housekeeper was a rich woman. Thelma Howard was the Disney family’s live-in housekeeper and cook. Once, as part of her annual Christmas gift, the Disneys gave her stock in the company.

- Disney’s key character, Mickey Mouse was originally named Mortimer Mouse. However, Disney’s wife did not like the name, and hence it was changed to Mickey.

- Disney was good friends with Uncle Sam. He produced several animated war propaganda films and training videos for the United States military.

- Out of all the characters, Disney's favourite character was Goofy.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.