On Remo D’Souza's Birthday, Watch Latest Songs Choreographed by the Dance Master

Dance sensation Remo D’Souza is celebrating his birthday today, 2 April. Remo is a choreographer, who started working in the film industry around 1997. Since then, Remo has sported many hats – that of a director, producer, and actor. He became a renowned face after appearing as a judge on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. He is known for choreographing several songs for Bollywood movies.

On the occasion of Remo’s 48th birthday, here is a look at some of the songs that he has choreographed:

Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

Remo choreographed the sensational song Garmi from the movie Street Dancer 3D and it took the internet by storm. Nora Fatehi’s hook step became the talk of the town. The song is sung by Badshah, Neha Kakkar and has over 320 million views on YouTube.

Nachi Nachi from Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D’s iconic song Nachi Nachi is also choreographed by Remo D’Souza. The song has over 242 million views on YouTube and is the ultimate dance-faceoff between Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor. It has been sung by Neeti Mohan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Millind Gaba.

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank is choreographed by ace dance master Remo D’Souza. He also won the 65th Filmfare Award for best choreography for this track. The song released in 2019 and became an instant hit. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and has over 104 million views on YouTube.

Remo D’Souza was also the choreographer for Time To Dance, a 2021 film starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabella Kaif. Some of his other notable works include Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani), Sun Saathiya (ABCD 2), Disco Deewane (Students Of The Year), Pinga (Bajirao Mastani) and Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani).

