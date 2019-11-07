Remo D'Souza Claims Cheating Case Against Him is False
According to media reports, a man named Satendra Tyagi filed a complaint against Remo that the filmmaker made him invest Rs 5 crore in a film production in 2014 and promised to return the money.
Remo D'Souza on the sets of Dance Plus Season 3. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Filmmaker and National Award-winning choreographer Remo DSouza, who reportedly moved Allahabad High Court for bail after a non-bailable warrant for cheating and extortion that was issued against him by a local court in 2016, says the case is false.
"There is a false case against me and my lawyer is taking necessary steps. Since it is in the legal process and my lawyer is handling it, I only can say this much -- the case is false," the filmmaker told IANS, about the case that was filed on September 23, 2016.
According to media reports, a man named Satendra Tyagi filed a complaint against Remo that the filmmaker made him invest Rs 5 crore in a film production in 2014 and promised to return the money. However, that never happened.
Apparently, Tyagi claimed that he also received life-threatening calls from the mafia, with a demand of Rs 1 crore.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Defeat World No.6 Pair Again to Reach Quarter-finals
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- YouTube is Now Alerting Users About Upcoming Terms of Service Changes
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999