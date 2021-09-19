Remo D'Souza Gives Shout Out to Wife Lizelle for Amazing Body Transformation

Film producer Lizelle D’Souza, wife of choreographer and director Remo D’Souza, has been constantly losing weight and transforming herself. The fitness journey began for her in 2017 and the results she has achieved are amazing and inspirational.

Complimenting Lizelle on this personal achievement, Remo shared an appreciation post for her on social media. He said she inspired him. Remo wrote in the caption, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have see @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND , you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me , you inspire me 🙂 love you (sic)," as he accompanied a before and after pic with her.

Lizelle shared this on her social media profile and responded by writing, “Awwwwww I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ u right it’s all in ur mind ….. wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me (sic)."

Lizelle often shares pictures and videos of herself with notes on her physical transformation. In July, she posted a video of herself from the gym. Earlier, Lizelle had shared a collage image of herself, showing the various stages of her journey towards getting fit.

Remo will be returning to judge Dance Plus 6 on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here