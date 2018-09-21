English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Remo D’Souza on Criticism for Race 3: I Do Care. Those Trolls Affected my Mind
Three months after its release, filmmaker Remo D’Souza finally admits that Race 3 had a bad story and a poorly written script.
Remo D’Souza made his directorial debut in 2011 with F.A.L.T.U. (Image: Instagram/Remo D'Souza)
Though Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 raked in over Rs. 180 crore at the domestic box office, its director Remo D’Souza isn’t too thrilled about the film’s success. In fact, the criticism that the film faced still stings him three months after its release.
Finally breaking his silence, he told IANS, "Looking at the commercial success, I should be feeling happy, isn't it? Because when I signed the film, I knew that it is a commercial film, so a good box office collection is all the project aimed for. But my heart broke when the film faced trolls and audience made fun of it on the Internet.”
"I am a creative person. I am emotional and sensitive. I cannot take those trolls so sportingly to say 'I don't care'. I do care, of course, those trolls affected my mind," he added.
Remo, known for directing the ABCD films and Flying Jatt, also agreed that Race 3 had a weak story. “Entertainment-wise we had great action, songs, 3D, etc. People loved the action but then suddenly trolls started. The action was done by people who are masters in action... Story wise I agree there were glitches. But I have seen worst films becoming a hit," he told PTI.
However, now after having faced incessant trolling, the choreographer-director says he has learnt his lessons. “I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it's needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that... So then, it's better to put my foot down," he told IANS.
