Remo D'Souza: People Want Me to Direct only Dance Films

Remo D'Souza says he at times feel caught in the notion that being a choreographer he could only do justice to direction if making a dance-based film.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Remo D'Souza: People Want Me to Direct only Dance Films
Remo D'Souza on the sets of Dance Plus Season 3. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Remo D'Souza says he at times feel caught in the notion that being a choreographer he could only do justice to direction if making a dance-based film.

Remo made his feature directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U (2011), which was a hit, his next two releases ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) were huge blockbusters.

But his 2016 superhero film A Flying Jatt, featuring Tiger Shroff, and Salman Khan starrer Race 3 (2018) both failed to strike a chord with the audience, despite having top stars.

"I think people want me to do only dance films. 'A Flying Jatt' is close to my heart because it had a solid message but sadly it did not work and this is all part of the industry," Remo told PTI in an interview here.

"There are people who say these films ('A Flying Jatt', 'Race 3') were not my forte. How can you decide it is not my forte? A director has no forte. A director can direct any film, if it is not successful then that doesn't mean that this is not his forte. People believe I am good at dance films as I have great knowledge about it," he added.

His next directorial is Street Dancer 3D that will arrive in theaters on January 24 and Remo is in equal parts nervous as well as excited for the movie.

"The shoot is done, the post-production is happening. It is 3D so it is taking time. We are coming out with the trailer in December," he revealed.

The filmmaker is reuniting with his ABCD 2 leads -- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor -- for Street Dancer 3D and he said the trio share "smooth" chemistry.

