Remo D'Souza Posts 'Before and After' Photos of Wife Lizelle's Weight Loss Journey, Says 'You Inspire Me'

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has shared pictures of his wife Lizelle Remo D’Souza’s dramatic physical transformation and said that he is proud of her “impossible” achievement. Remo shared a collage of pictures of his wife Lizelle and also talked about her weight loss journey.

Remo D’Souza shared the collage on Instagram and wrote in a post on Sunday, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND, you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you, you are stronger than me, you inspire me. love you #weightlossjourney #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #nooffdays #fitnessmotivation @_praveen_nair #motivation."

Lizelle also shared the collage on her Instagram page and wrote, “Awwwwww I love you u, u right it’s all in ur mind… wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me."

Varun Dhawan was among the first ones to comment on Remo’s post. He wrote, “Wow Lizzz." Many others, including actors Aamir Ali, Jay Bhanushali, Terrence Lewis and Saqib Saleem also congratulated her on her achievement.

Speaking to ETimes, Lizelle said that she hasn’t yet reached her weight goal but she is extremely proud of herself and her family and friends who stood by her during this terrific journey. “In June, we started pushing with weight training and diet. People started noticing a major change in my weight post-June. Luckily we have a gym set up at home so I was working out during lockdown, too. I was weight training, doing intermittent fasting, and eating all homemade food. Remo and I made it a point to take evening walks in our building compound. I pushed my intermittent fasting to 18-20 hours and would eat one meal a day." Lizelle D’Souza lost about 40 kilos in a period of over two years.

