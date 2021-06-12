Remo D'Souza Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted to Do Dance Film, Says 'Wish I Could Have'

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, popular Bollywood choreographer-turned-director Remo D’souza has recalled his last conversation with the late actor. The director had known the actor since 2010 when he was one of the judges on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Ja season 4, and Sushant was a participant. Reminiscing his words, Remo revealed that Sushant wanted to do a dance film with him, and thinking about it, he still gets goosebumps.

In a conversation with Etimes, the filmmaker revealed that the actor had expressed his wish to work on a dance film with him on the sets of Dance Plus where Sushant had come to promote one of his films. The director remembered that he casually told him, “Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let’s do a dance film together."

Remembering the last meeting, the director said, “I wish I could have. Sushant was an amazing dancer." The filmmaker further mentioned that right from his first performance on the dance reality show, he knew he had the potential to win. “To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost," Remo added. The director called Sushant a"good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it."

The choreographer-filmmaker continued that he was certain that Sushant would do well in films when he first ventured into the industry as he was confident, relentless, and hardworking.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14. He was found dead at his flat in Bandra.

