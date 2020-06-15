Remo D'Souza Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Was Planning a Dance Film With Actor

As someone who saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s rise from a TV artiste to a movie star, filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza says the actor had it all to make it big in the movies.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday, the police said.

D'Souza, who was one of the judges on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4 in which Rajput was a contestant, said he was in talks with the actor for a dance film.

"He told me 'Sir you know how good a dancer I am and yet you don't take me in your dance films'. I told him that I'm going to make many dance films and we are definitely working together on a dance film in the future.

"I told him 'Let our schedules get cleared a bit, the dates get sorted and then we will sit and discuss a film'. He was really happy and going like this is such a big shock. I still can't believe this has happened to him," D'Souza told PTI.

The choreographer remembered Rajput as an "extremely hardworking" actor, who was the runner-up on the show. "I was a judge on the show but off screen we were good friends. We would meet each other on sets. I have so many wonderful, amazing memories with him," he added.

D'Souza said Rajput had all the qualities of a potential movie star. "On Jhalak…, I knew he's not going to go back to TV, that films will be his future. He had everything: looks, body, danced well, and was well spoken. I knew he'll go a long way. Just after the show, he got his first film, Kai Po Che!, and then, a star was born," he added.

