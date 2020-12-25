Remo D'Souza Shakes a Leg with Aamir Ali and Santa on Christmas in Adorable Video

Remo D’Souza, who is recovering from his recent health scare, rang in Christmas with his family and close friends. Actor Aamir Ali shared a video of them enjoying Christmas eve at Remo's home, decked up for festivity. In the video, Remo and Aamir shake a leg together with a dancing Santa toy. In another romantic video shared by Aamir Ali, Remo was snapped dancing with his wife Lizelle.

Remo also shared a video wherein he showed how the Christmas decorations were done at his place. Posting the video, Remo wrote, "This is the best CHRISTMAS for me. Well my all-time Santa @lizelleremodsouza can’t even thank you coz it’s a very small word. and for @__adonis____ @gabrieldsouzaaa love you guys, and all my friends and family a BIG THANK YOU AND MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL."

Remo D'Souza recently suffered a heart attack. He was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital on December 11, where the doctors did an angiography. Sources close to the family told news agency PTI last week: "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU. He's stable now and under observation."

Remo D Souza has choreographed songs in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He made his directorial debut with the 2011 film F.A.L.T.U and went on to helm the ABCD series and Race 3.