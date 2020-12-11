Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Christian Bale Joins the Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday (December 11) afternoon. He is currently admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. His wife Lizelle is present with him at the hospital.

Taika Waititi's upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder garnered an overwhelming reaction when it was announced at SDCC 2019. While Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) are returning to their roles, during Thursday's massive Disney investor presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast.

Just when the year was nearing end, Marvel Studios has announced an ambitious slate of movies and TV series for its 2021 and 2022 calendar, all part of Phase 4 for the cinematic universe. The new slate clearly pushes for content on TV.

Sona Mohapatra has ripped music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani's hypocrisy for his silence over MeToo accused Anu Malik, whom he worked with on Indian Idol. Vishal was a co-judge on Indian Idol with Anu Malik when the latter offered to step down from the panel in 2018 after a number of women accused him of sexual harassment.

Actor Yograj Singh, father of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, is no longer a part of the cast of the upcoming Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files. According to Agnihotri, Yograj Singh lost his job as the fallout of an allegedly hateful speech he gave at the ongoing farmer protests in Delhi-NCR.

