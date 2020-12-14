Remo D'souza's Wife Lizelle Shares Video of Filmmaker 'Dancing' as He Recovers from Heart Attack

Filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'souza, who recently suffered a heart attack, is recovering and "dancing with his heart" in the hospital, according to wife Lizelle D'souza. She took to Instagram to share a video of Remo's feet and thanked netizens for their well-wishes and prayers for him.

She wrote,“DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS (sic).”

She also took to Instagram story to share a picture clicked by Remo's friend, where the ABCD filmmaker could be seen standing and looking out of the hospital window.

Recently Raghav Juyal, who was judged by Remo in Dance India Dance and went on to star in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, said the filmmaker-choreographer is on the path to recovery. "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," he wrote on Instagram.

Remo was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben Hospital on Friday. His friend Mahesh Kukreja told IANS, "On Friday morning Remo was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital following some heart issue. There were some blockages due to which an Angioplasty was performed by the doctors. Now he is doing fine according to the doctors. We are here, he is my family friend and we assure that please do not worry, everything is under control."

Remo D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as Tum Bin, Kaante, Dhoom, Rock On! and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to his credit. As a director, he has made movies such as F.A.L.T.U, ABCD, A Flying Jatt, Street Dancer 3D and Race 3.