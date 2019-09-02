Take the pledge to vote

Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Undergoes Major Transformation Post Weight Loss, See Pics

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle shared a collage image on her Instagram profile, highlighting her journey of weight loss.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Filmmaker and dance choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle underwent weight loss and to testify for her dramatic transformation, the lady shared a collage image of herself, showing the various stages of her journey towards getting fit. Lizelle even shared a heartfelt post for her husband, trainer and everyone who stood besides her during the difficult times and recounted how all of this could not have been possible without their support.

Sharing the collage image on Instagram, Lizelle wrote, "August 2019 thank you guys for all your positive and encouraging words for my journey .... this wouldn’t be possible without @_praveen_nair am his black spot and I have been teasing him last 2 years that’s till u make me loose weight I will never consider u the best trainer (sic)."

She added, "We still have half a journey to complete but ur black spot is become grey Hahhahahahhahahahaha and @remodsouza for putting me through this journey and bearing with all my tantrums, mood swings and crankiness and both my boys @gabrieldsouzaaa and @adonisdsuz16 for encouraging me and loving me selflessly always even though as u guys say I behave 16 and become a child I love you all a lot and yes to all my friends and supporters for being so sweet with me (sic)."

Lizelle even offered to help others facing similar situation. She further wrote. "Pls be freee to ask me any questions and I know a lot of people who are in this journey some fulfill it and some get tired and leave it midway ..... pls be freee to ask for any kind of help To get u through will try my best to help you out ..... luv u guys will keep posting my journey and keep supporting me (sic)."

See post here:

Meanwhile, Remo's next film Street Dancer 3D, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, arrives in cinemas in January 2020.

