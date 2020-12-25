Remo D'Souza's Wife Thanks Salman Khan for 'Emotional Support': You're an Angel Bhai

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s wife, Lizelle, has thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for ‘emotional support’ when they needed it the most. Remo was recently discharged from a hospital after suffering a heart attack. He directed Salman in Race 3.

Sharing a picture of herself hugging her husband, Lizelle thanked Salman for being there with them and the staff of the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai for their efforts in treating Remo. “My best Christmas gift ever ever ever ....... this moment I’ll always cherish ..... hugging u after a week of the worst emotional ups and downs ..... I know acc to u am a superwoman but I suddenly felt like a small little child lost... only one thing I knew and trusted was ur promise to me that u will come out as a fighter and the lord above .....,” she wrote.

She added, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much Bhai for always being there ..... thanks to all my friends and family for emotionally being there and thanks to people all over praying ..... @remodsouza I love u to the moon and back." (sic)

Remo D'Souza was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after suffering a heart attack, post which he underwent angioplasty.