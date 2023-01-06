'Remove Besharam Rang If...' Says Ex-CBFC Head Asha Parekh, Reacting To 'Ban Pathaan' Calls

Former CBFC head Asha Parekh weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pathaan. The veteran actress suggested removing the song Besharam Rang, which has been in the eye of the storm since its release owing to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini, to ensure a smooth release of the film. However, she clarified that she doesn’t support such ‘bullying.’

She pointed out that Bollywood has experienced a bad phase and added that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan along with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani can revive the industry. “Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance. Yash Raj has suffered a series of blows recently. They can’t afford another one," she told Bollywood Hungama.

“Let them remove the song, if that’s what it takes to ensure a smooth release for Pathaan. Although let me state very clearly that I’m totally opposed to such bullying. Why should some elements decide on behalf of the entire nation on what’s good and what’s not? You don’t want to see the film, don’t see it. I want to see the film. Why are you stopping me?" she added.

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the saffron-coloured bikini seen in the song, Parekh said, “Why is a stamp being put on one particular colour? Every colour is equally beautiful. Orange was such a favourite colour of many of us heroines. Imagine being told, don’t wear this colour don’t wear that colour. This is the height of bullying. No community can claim ownership over any colour.”

While the team of Pathaan is yet to address the controversy, it is reported that CBFC has certified the film U/A and ordered 10 cuts. As per a report in ETimes, the CBFC has decided to let Deepika’s saffron bikini “remain as it is in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan". However, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan told ETimes that the team of Pathaan is considering removing the song. “It is under serious discussion,” the source said.

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25.

