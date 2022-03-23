Remuneration of Jabardasth Contestants Slashed, But Anchor, Judges Get a Raise

The need for a comedy show which can provide heartfelt entertainment was long felt on Telugu TV until Jabardasth was introduced. The show, launched in 2013, has been guaranteeing the audience their daily dose of laughter for a very long time.

The show has seen its highs and lows but managed to entertain the audience. It witnessed some crucial changes when Nagababu, a judge from this show left citing ideological differences. After Nagababu, many comedians left the show. Some fresh faces were introduced, and they brought their flair to the comedy quotient in this show.

The latest reports indicate that the remuneration for the comedians on the show has been slashed, while those of hosts and judges increased. Playback singer Mano, who replaced Nagababu, is being paid a whopping Rs 2 lakh per episode. Anasuya Bharadwaj, who hosts the show, used to receive 50-80,000 per episode. As of now, the anchor is being paid Rs 1.2 Lakh per episode. Rumour is rife that Rashmi Gautam’s earnings have also risen from 1 to Rs 5 Lakh.

Sudigali Sudheer, one of the amazing performers on the show, earlier received Rs 3.5 Lakh per episode. It has now been limited to Rs 3 Lakh. Hyper Aadi has also seen a drop in his salary from Rs 3 to Rs 2.5 Lakh.

Rocket Raghava used to make Rs 3 Lakhs per show. His remuneration has been slashed to 2.5 Lakh.

It has been reported that earnings can increase next year if contestants perform well. Some teams have also been removed under cost-cutting.

Jabardasth and Extra Jabardasth have been produced by Mallemala Entertainments. Apart from Mano, Roja and Indraja are also seen as judges.

