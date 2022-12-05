René Higuita Posts Picture With Granddaughter Amid ‘Higuita’ Title Controversy

Controversy on whether or not the name of renowned Colombian goalkeeper René Higuita can be used as the title of an upcoming film has been brewing in Kerala. Hemant Nair, a debutant director, chose the surname of the former star — who became famous for his stunning scorpion kick decades ago — as the name of the Malayalam film that will be released later this month. But a prominent author and commentator, N S Madhavan recently spoke against it — claiming that Higuita was the title of his well-known short story that has been studied in schools for centuries.

Several people, including renowned Malayalam-English poet K Satchidanandan, came out in support of Madhavan amid this tiff. Unaware of these controversies, the footballer recently posted a picture on social media with his granddaughter. He captioned it: “Moments of happiness with my granddaughter’’. Higuita and his granddaughter are seen riding horses on farmland.

Hemanth has pointed out that the title was announced three years ago. Since then, there has been no issue so far. He claimed he had no idea what had occurred unexpectedly, following the recent release of the first-look poster of this movie, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu. The young director claimed that the movie has nothing to do with Madhavan’s story and that the name Higuita has been used in a symbolic way.

“In my political satire film, the main character acts like a goalkeeper who tries to save his team on the field and to defend his party. Consequently, the title was decided using the name of Colombian goalie Rene Higuita, " said the director. Hemanth also added that Madhavan is one of the authors he admires the most and that he did not intend to harm him. Later, Madhavan tweeted that he had been informed by the Kerala Film Chamber that the name Higuita will not be used for the movie.

