Renee Sen Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Uncle' Rohman Shawl: We Are Learning About Him and His Culture

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee recently made her debut in a short film Suttabaazi. In a recent interview she talked about her and her sister Alisah's bond with Rohman Shawl, who is her mother's boyfriend.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Renee said, “All four of us do our own thing, and Sunday is when we meet and have fun. We love watching movies with our mom. We’ve watched some amazing classics together and Mum is currently introducing Alisah to world cinema. We bond over music. More than anything, for all of us, just being together is the most fun. And now, Rohman Uncle is there and we’re learning about him too; his culture, his family. We could be doing nothing and having the most amazing time!”

Renee also talked about her family's reaction to her acting debut. Renee said that her mother cried and her sister was very happy. She also added that Rohman was "proud of her."

The Kashmiri model also celebrates his birthday on Monday. On the occasion, Sushmita shared an adorable wish for him on Instagram. She wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly (sic).”

In 2020, Sushmita made her acting comeback after many years with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The Ram Madhvani directorial saw her play the eponymous role of a mother who takes over her husband's drug empire.