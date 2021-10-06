Renee Zellweger Dons Controversial Fat-suit on the Sets of The Thing About Pam

Oscar-winning actress Renee Zellweger was recently snapped by the paprazzi on the sets of her upcoming show The Thing About Pam. The NBC series is based on the life of Pam Hupp, who was convicted of killing her friend Betsy Faria and trying to frame her husband Russ Faria for the crime. For The Thing About Pam, Zellweger could be seen wearing a fat-suit on sets. The actress could be seen shooting at a location wearing her fat-suit, as well as a white puffer jacket and jeans. She was also seen sipping and extra large drink.

Meanwhile, pictures have surfaced of an crew member carrying Renee’s fat-suit to the set. The actress was also seen wearing a lot of prosthetic make-up to match Hupp’s description.

The fat-suit is controversial choice after many actors in Hollywood were called out for perpetuating fat-phobia. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, in a recent interview had said that she regrets wearing a fat-suit in the film Shallow Hal. She also said that she would have not done the movie now.

Sarah Paulson, on the other hand, had to pen an apology to critics for her choice to wear a fat-suit in American Crime Story: Impeachment. She said in an interview in Los Angeles, ““It’s very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I’m making excuses. There’s a lot of controversy around actors and fat suits, and I think that controversy is a legitimate one. I think fat phobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm.”

Meanwhile, Zellweger herself had previously opened up about getting panic attacks while filming Bridget Jones’ Diary. The actress had to gain 30lbs (13kgs) for the role, and she did ‘yo-yo dieting’ which made her extremely anxious. She had said, in a previous interview, “Can I just tell you my body is whacked by the time we finish one of those. It doesn’t know what has happened because it thinks there’s supposed to be a baby and there’s no christening."

She added that watching the movie Supersize Me triggered her panic attack. She added, “I had a panic attack with all the specialists talking about how bad this is for you, long term, putting on that much weight in short periods of time and they’re all saying, ‘You must stop this now or you’re going to die’."

On the work front, she was last seen in Judy, for which she won a Best Actress Oscar. She was also seen in the Netflix mini-series What/If

in 2019.

