Renowned Costume Designer Govindaraj, who worked with Vijay, dies at 82

Veteran costume designer Govindaraj K died in Chennai on Thursday. After battling with the age-related illness for quite some time, the designer took his last breath at the age of 82. He worked with many South stars during his career and everyone just has good words to say about him.

Govindaraj had designed outfits for more than 65 films. He used to do wonders with colours and trendy designs and it won’t be wrong if we call him master of clothes. He was part of the film industry for the last 20 years.

During his career, Govindaraj designed costumes for many big banner films such as Vijay-starrers Poove Unakkaga and Kadhalukku Mariyathai, Ajith Kumar and Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s Nee Varuvai Ena, and Sarath Kumar’s Suryavamsam.

Apart from this, he also worked with various starts as their personal costume designer. He had a great sense of style due to which big stars like Ramarajan, Kanaga, and Sangeetha among many others hired him as their personal designer. Kadhalukku Mariyathai also collaborated with the production house Super Good Films and directors K S Ravikumar, Vikraman and Rajakumaran for many films.

The body of Govindaraj is presently kept at his residence in Chennai’s Porur for the friends, family and others to pay their last tributes. The last rites of the designer will be held on Monday at the Valasaravakkam burial ground.

