Renowned Director Shankar To Be Honoured With A Doctorate Degree By Vels University

Shankar is known as one of the leading directors of Tamil cinema and has worked with a lot of Kollywood superstars, including Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram and Arjun. He has directed movies like 2.0, which grossed Rs 750 crores worldwide.

And now the big news is that the director will be honoured with an honorary doctorate by Vels University. The announcement came on Tuesday morning by the university in the form of an official statement.

The statement read, “The film industry has seen plenty of talented people from various fields. People have attained the height of success and become legends in the field of cinema. It is one such talent that we are going to honour today.”

The statement continued with an explanation about his early life and how he progressed from doing a diploma in mechanical engineering to becoming one of the leading directors in the Tamil film industry. He started off as an assistant director to S A Chandrashekhar.

After working with him for 7 years, Shankar got to direct his first movie Gentleman in 1993. “Now, we are happy to honour our highly talented filmmaker, Shankar with a doctorate from Vels University,” read the statement.

Shankar has directed 15 movies in the past 29 years of his filmmaking — all commercially successful. These thirteen movies include Gentleman, Kadhalan, Indian, Jeans, Mudhalvan, Sivaji, Endhiran and more. He has also won national awards, State awards and Filmfare awards for his films.

Shankar is currently working on a Telugu film with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Creation, the film is called RC 15 and will be made as a bilingual movie in Tamil and Telugu. The movie will be released in late 2022 and the music is given by Thaman S.

