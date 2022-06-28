Renowned Punjabi Actor-Comedian Dr Surinder Sharma Dies

Renowned Punjabi comedian and actor Dr Surinder Sharma has died. The cause of his death is still not known. His funeral was conducted on Monday at 2 pm in Chandigarh cremation ground. Various celebrities from the Punjabi film industry have expressed their grief.

The news of Surinder’s demise surfaced on social media when actor Malkeet Rauni expressed his condolences via Instagram. Malkeet shared a picture with Surinder and Gurpreet Ghuggi on Monday. After sharing the picture, Malkeet wrote in the caption that he was informed with great sadness that Dr Surinder Sharma was no more with us.

In the comment section, many remembered the late actor, who was also one of the popular teachers. A user wrote that Surinder had helped students at Punjab University get rid of an exhaustive syllabus. Another user wrote that his tenure at Punjab University was loved by everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malkeet Rauni (@malkeetrauni)



Surinder had started his career at an extremely young age and worked in a lot of plays, films and television serials. His acting was praised in films like Aankhen Mutiyar, Desi Romeo and Ik Kudi Punjab Di. Surinder had started his career with the film Sat Shri Akal.

He had also worked in Yari Jatt Di and Aankh Jatt Di. Surinder also worked as a writer and director. His ability to get into the skin of characters was always appreciated.

When Surinder’s death made headlines, some thought that it was renowned poet Surender Sharma. The popular poet shared an Instagram reel dismissing rumours of his death. Surender said that he was alive and healthy. The poet also expressed his condolences to Surinder’s family.

Surender said that he would send this video to news channels also. Surender’s fans heaved a sigh of relief after they came to know that he was alive. They also applauded his kind gesture to the late actor’s grieving family.

