Rent BTS' In The Soop Mansion In South Korea For Just USD 7 But There's A Massive Catch

The luxurious house that BTS members lived in for a few days in the second season of the In The Soop: BTS Ver is up for grabs for just $7 (₹558). However, not everyone can book it and the offer lasts only a day. On Tuesday morning (IST), Airbnb announced that two lucky guests will get a chance to stay like K-pop stars in the massive mansion that played home to RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook last year.

The house is located in PyeongChang, South Korea, and features world-class amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, an in-house gym, a spacious kitchen, and several bedrooms. The mansion, hidden away from the noise of the city, was built from scratch last year and the members had a ball during their stay.

Airbnb revealed that while requests to book the overnight experience will be open to all, only one person along with a guest of their choice will get a chance to stay at the property. “The expansive property will immerse guests in the serene natural rhythms of PyeongChang, South Korea, a mountainous region famed for its lush forests and rolling hilltop vistas,” the vacation rental company said in a press statement to People.com.

According to the website, guests can book for a request this stay at the property on Tuesday, August 2 from 11 AM KST (Monday, August 1 at 10 PM ET). Guests staying in the night will have access to the pool that doubled up as Jin and J-Hope’s unwinding spot on the variety show, the basketball court where Suga flaunted his basketball skills while Jungkook bonded with his dog Bam, and the Karaoke room where BTS members were seen singing along and grooving to some of their biggest hits.

While BTS fans try to get access to the mansion via the platform, they are also currently enjoying the In The Soop spinoff — In The Soop: Friendcation — which stars BTS member V along with his Wooga Squad friends Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here