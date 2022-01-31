Renu Desai All Set for Silver Screen Comeback With This Film Starring Ravi Teja

Actor Renu Desai, who was last seen in the 2003 film Johnny, is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with Vamsee directorial Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja in the lead.

Before making her debut in Telugu films, Renu was a model. She had also appeared in the music video, Breathless, by Shankar Mahadevan.

The actor tasted a huge success with her first film Badri, starring his ex-husband Pawan Kalyan. After living a simple life as a mother for a few years, it seems she has decided to make a comeback in the industry.

According to sources, Renu Desai has been approached by the makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao to play the role of Ravi Teja’s sister in the film. The actor has reportedly agreed to the role.

Tiger Nageswara Rao, helmed by Vamsee, is backed by producer Abhishek Agarwal. The film’s music will be composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while the cinematography will be handled by R. Madhi.

The film will be portraying the life of courageous thief Nageswara Rao, who escaped from Chennai jail in the 1970s. This pan-India film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Vamsee Krishna reportedly met with the family of Tiger Nageswara to procure all the permissions and legal rights.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja has four films, along with Khiladi, lined up. He will be seen in back-to-back movies, including Ramarao On Duty followed by Dhamaka, and Ravanasura. Besides, Ravi is reportedly going to play a pivotal role in Chiranjeevi’s, Bobby.

