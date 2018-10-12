Renuka Shahane on Alok Nath: I'm So Glad I Wasn't on Any Outdoor Shoot With Him Ever

Actor Renuka Shahane, who has worked with Alok Nath in Hum Aapke hain Koun, says he becomes a totally different person after getting drunk. Shahane, however, says that he was cordial with her.“My experience working with Alok Nath has been very good but I have heard that he has two faces. People say that he can’t really handle his drinks. His Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde personality is known to his colleagues. I heard many such incidents after I had finished working with him in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and tele-serial Imtihaan, in which he played my father,” Shahane told Pune Times.She further said, “My God! I am so glad I wasn’t on any outdoor with him ever. Deepika Deshpande (film and television actress) had mentioned about this to me when we were doing 9 Malabar Hill together sometime in the late '90s. Couple of other young actresses, 17 or 18 year olds, had mentioned that he misbehaves with them in parties and one has to keep away from him. What Vinta has gone through is heart-rending. There are many others who must have been harassed but they are not coming out in the open.”Alok Nath has been accused of rape by TV producer Vinta Nanda. Actor Sandhya Mridul has also narrated her experience of shooting with Alok Nath. She said he tried to grope her during an outdoor shoot.A crew member from 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain has also talked about Alok Nath’s behavior during the shooting of the film. She told Mid-Day that Alok Nath stripped infront of her. She said, “We were shooting for a night scene and I had taken a change of costumes to him. Once I handed him the clothes, he started stripping in front of me. I was taken aback, and tried to make my way out of the room as soon as possible. When I tried to run out, he grabbed my hand and manhandled me. I remember yanking my hand out of his grip and rushing out of the room.”