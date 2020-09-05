Renuka Shahane Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' Remark

Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. The actress shared the link of a news report stating that Raut has asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia". Kangana also said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her verified account.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Actress Renuka Shahane did not take kindly to Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK. Without mincing words, she said in response, "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK (sic)!"

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला 😡 https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Kangana too responded to Renuka writing, "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered, I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat? Expected better from you (sic)."

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you 🙂 https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Here's how other Bollywood celebrities reacted to Kangana's statement in which she compares Mumbai with POK.

मुंबई .. यह शहर तक़दीरें बदलता है। सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी। 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020

Mumbai meri Jaan 🙏🏻 lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020

Kangana recently alleged that Mumbai Police encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. She claimed in an interview that 99 percent of Bollywood uses drugs, which has reflected poorly on city administration.

(With IANS inputs)