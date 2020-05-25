MOVIES

Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana Go 19 Years Back in Time to Post Throwback Pic on Wedding Anniversary

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are celebrating 19 years of their marriage with throwback photos and confessions of their love for each other.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
One of the most remarkable features of Renuka Shahane is her thousand watt smile that the actress has been flashing at viewers in films and shows. Her husband Ashutosh Rana might have played the nightmarish villain in several films, but has been her loving companion in life for 19 years now. Today, the couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary, looking back at the years of togetherness and the beautiful world they have created together.

The Hum Aapke Hai Koun actress shared a photo of them from their wedding day on May 25, 19 years ago. The picture shows the bride and groom all smiles as they pose together. She wrote, "You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal ❤❤❤"

Actresses Smita Bansal, Mithila Palkar and Shraddha Arya were among their friends from the industry who showered their love on Renuka's post.

Retweeting her post, Ashutosh wrote a few romantic lines in Hindi. "Forever yours, thank you from my heart," he wrote.

Urmila Matondkar, Varun Grover and others commented on their posts on Twitter. "Awww happy anniversary," wrote Urmila. "Many many congratulations," commented Mohd Zeeshan Ayub.

A fan joked, "HATS OFF to ur guts mam. He is a very nice human being but anyone else would rethink after his dangerous looks in films hahah." Probably that's why it's so heartwarming to see the two of them happy together.

