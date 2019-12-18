Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Renuka Shahane Corrects Troll Who Calls Her a 'Dam Actress'

Renuka Shahane corrected the Twitter user by explaining the difference between 'dam' and 'damn'. her reply went viral on Indian Twitter.

IANS

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Renuka Shahane Corrects Troll Who Calls Her a 'Dam Actress'
A file photo of Renuka Shahane.

Renuka Shahane, who is known for her quick wit and humour, corrected a Twitter user who called her a "dam actress".

On Tuesday evening, a user tweeted: "@renukash Your just dam actress".

Renuka quickly corrected the user by explaining the difference in meaning between "dam" and "damn".

The actress replied: "Do you mean "damn"? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don't mean I'm a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn't. They are non living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? "You are just a damn actress" Yes I am! And I'm damn good!"

The actress recently replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet where he urges everyone to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood at a time when the nation is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA).

Replying to PM Modi's tweet, Renuka had written: "Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real "tukde tukde" gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram