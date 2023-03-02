Renuka Shahane Talks About 1st Marriage, Says 'Picture of Marriage Not Rosy' When She Met Ashutosh Rana

Actress Renuka Shahane made a rare statement about her first marriage in a new interview. For the unversed, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun star was married to Vijay Kenkare, a Marathi theater writer and director. While the couple parted ways amicably, the actress confessed that when she fell in love with her now husband, actor Ashutosh Rana, her idea of marriage wasn’t rosy.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Renuka said, “Yes, of course (the first marriage did impact her), because one wants it to work also and one wanted to get married early also for that same reason. It didn’t work and we were two very nice individuals but unfortunately as husband and wife, it didn’t work out. So the best possible thing to do is to part amicably and to look at it as an experience that one has learned from."

“I think that I have gained immensely from that experience because after a very long gap when I fell in love with Ashutosh Rana, my picture of marriage was definitely not rosy. So it was much more realistic. I was able to handle a lot of ups and downs much more easily and also because I was mature by then. By the time I got married, I was 34 or 35, so that’s quite an age to get married in India (laughs)," she added.

The Govinda Naam Mera actress also opened up about her childhood, speaking about her parents’ divorce. Renuka said that she was treated badly at school because her parents were separated. “People would judge me because my parents were separated. They used to say ‘Inke sath mat khelo because they come from a broken home’. Even teachers, they were so nasty," she said, adding that this personal experience was a part of her film Tribhanga.

Renuka has been a household name since the 90s when she was a host on the Doordarshan show Surabhi. She went on to star in shows such as Kora Kagaz, Sailaab, and YouTube show What The Folks.

Read all the Latest Movies News here