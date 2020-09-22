Renuka Shahane Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Soft Porn Actor' Jibe at Urmila Matondkar

Actress Renuka Shahane has expressed displeasure at Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn actor' jibe at Urmila Matondkar. Shahane said that many people think that saying 'vile' things is their freedom of expression.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “It crosses the line of decency, there are some people who do it all the time, and there are others who believe that should not be done. It’s your choice, how you want to lead your life...some people think crossing the line of decency and saying the most vile things is their freedom of expression. What do you do about it?"

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला 😡 https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

She also said that Kangana comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was not justified. She said that the attention has been diverted from the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “The case was left behind long ago, when Kangana Ranaut was talking about Mumbai Police’ incompetence, targeting Maharashtra government for that, and calling Mumbai PoK,” she said.

She condemned Kangana comparing the demolition of her Bandra house to feeling 'raped.' She also added that Kangana saying that she felt how Kashmiri Pandits would have felt was another shocking thing.

The actress said that all of this is a distraction from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She added that the first deflection happened when nepotism was said to be the reason behind Sushant's death. "It is not a soap opera, for God’s sake, we have lost a wonderful boy,” Shahane said.

She further criticised the Manikarnika actress for her tweet to Jaya Bachchan, who had given a speech at the parliament against the vilification of Bollywood. She concluded saying that she does not expect sensitivity from Kangana.