Renuka Shahane Shares a Love-filled Post for Husband Ashutosh Rana on His Birthday

Actor Ashutosh Rana is celebrating his birthday today, on November 10. With numerous memorable performances on screen, Rana has undoubtedly established himself as a versatile actor and a performer par excellence.

On his special day, his wife and actress Renuka Shahane shared an adorable post. Sharing a collage of her husband's photos, Renuka wrote, "Love you forever & beyond. Happy birthday @ashutosh_ramnarayan."

She also shared in her stories the various wishes that the actor received from friends and followers. Thanking them all, Renuka reposted the wishes on her story line on Instagram.

Talking about the birthday plans, Renuka had earlier told ETimes, "Ranaji is unfortunately not at home for his birthday. He is shooting outdoors. So, we'll celebrate his birthday virtually, by cutting the cake while on a video call."

The duo has been married for 19 years now and share an adorable chemistry that can set up couple goals for any modern-day lovebirds. In one of the recent episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, the husband and wife shared their love story and how they fell for each other.

They first met on the premiere of Jayati, a film directed by Hansal Mehta. Singer and actor Rajeshwari Sachdev, who was their mutual friend, introduced them to each other. While initially, Rana was warned about a show of non-interest from Renuka’s end, things went fine with them and the duo ended up marrying each other.

Renuka also talked about the time when she accompanied Rana during the shoot of Sangharsh. In the movie, Rana has a terrifying get-up of a transgender who kidnaps kids. However, his romantic proposal to the actress worked right for them. Though it was Renuka’s second marriage, nothing could stop her from taking a step ahead with the love of her life.