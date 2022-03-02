Renuka Shahane to Make a Comeback on TV With Zee Marathi’s Band Baja Varat?

The Marathi TV audience will be treated to several new shows this year. Among them, is the new Marathi show, Band Baja Varat. The upcoming show will soon thrill the Marathi audience. The show will be both interesting and entertaining. The newest buzz, however, is that renowned actor Renuka Shahane is preparing to make a comeback on Marathi TV as a host of this show.

The makers have released a promotional video showcasing a female actor without revealing her identity. The trailer is captioned, “लग्नाच्या लगबगीने घर छान सजतंय झी मराठीचा आहेर घेऊन ओळखा पाहू कोण येतंय ? Guess the host. ‘बँड बाजा वरात’ लवकरच. (The house is well decorated with the hustle and bustle of marriage. Let’s find out who is coming with Zee Marathi).”

Renuka is shown getting ready for a shoot and stating, “Muhurtachi Vel Tharli Lagbag Aahe Gharat aani Gheun Yetoy Lavakarach Band Baja Varat," Netizens have already guessed that Renuka is going to host the show.

The makers did something similar while announcing the other host as well. They recently hinted at the arrival of popular actor Pushkaraj Chirputkar as the show’s presenter.

They shared a teaser in which an actor is standing behind the presents. Pushkaraj’s association was later confirmed by the producers. Renuka will be joining Pushkraj as a co-host.

Band Baja Varat is about newlywed couples. The makers have yet to announce the specific format of the show. Zee Marathi will broadcast the programme.

Renuka has already hosted and judged several reality TV shows. She has presented Hya Jeevan Aise Naav and Aavaj Maharashtra. She has previously judged Fu Bai Fu and Comedy Chi Bullet Train.

