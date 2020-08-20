RepeatAfterMe Trends as Twitter Users Troll Deepika Padukone for Her Posts on Mental Health

Actress Deepika Padukone is being trolled on social media for her posts on mental health. Twitter users seem to be upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social media soon after Sushant died on June 14. On Thursday morning hashtags 'Repeat After Me' and 'Deepika' were top trends on Twitter with over 22k and 14k tweets, respectively.

A user tweeted, "Instead of selling a disease get it treated #RepeatAfterMe."

"Deepika is a depression expert as she suffered a depression bout a decade ago. Similarly I'm a wildlife expert as I suffered a wild monkey bite in class IV. Repeat after me, monkey bite is real. Tell me what expert you became after what you suffered. Use hashtag #RepeatAfterMe," a user wrote in a tweet.

"Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people. #RepeatAfterMe #depression (sic)," tweeted a user.

Another wrote, "RepeatAfterMe I think deepika is binod cuz she believes she knows everything about depression."

Deepika is a depression expert as she suffered a depression bout a decade ago.Similarly I'm a wildlife expert as I suffered a wild monkey bite in class IV. Repeat after me, monkey bite is real.Tell me what expert you became after what you suffered. Use hashtag #RepeatAfterMe. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 19, 2020

Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people #RepeatAfterMe #depression — Bharat Arya (@silentsailor2) August 19, 2020

#RepeatAfterMe Salman Khan didn't kill me. I was suffering from depression I ran towards the bullet and committed Suicide. pic.twitter.com/gdkjEloDkb — Pʀɪηcє Pσυ∂yαʟ 🇮🇳 (@Princepdyl) August 19, 2020

I once suffered split personality disorder when I was crying because my dad beat me, but smiled because he warned me he’ll beat me more if i didn’t. Now I’m a psychology expert. #RepeatAfterMe https://t.co/I4rRMieCvG — Aaditya Lambe (@AadityaLambe) August 19, 2020

#RepeatAfterMeShe can fight for George Floyd but c can't for SSRShe can go to JNU but not in SSR's FUNERALShe can do drug parties @karanjoharHouse but she can not go 2 meet SSR FAMILYShe can wish b'day of tapse pannu But she can not demand justice4SSR pic.twitter.com/BMkF6U6HE0 — Karunakar #JUSTICEFORSUSHANT (@Karunakarjhaji) August 20, 2020

I am cardiac surgeon, bcz I fixed my broken heart Thrice in last couple years. #RepeatAfterMe — Kashi (@being_aarya2) August 19, 2020

I am Covid vaccine as I suffered corona but I survived. Repeat after me, I am vaccine. #RepeatAfterMe — Liberal Slayerr (@liberal_slayerr) August 19, 2020

Some also pointed out how this hashtag is a setback for conversation around mental health. "The entire #RepeatAfterMe trend is setting back the conversation on mental health several decades. People are putting up photos of Ranveer Singh in strange clothing and saying that Deepika thinks Sushant is mental, but not her own husband, and that's why she must be vilified (sic)," wrote the user.

The entire #RepeatAfterMe trend is setting back the conversation on mental health several decades. People are putting up photos of Ranveer Singh in strange clothing and saying that Deepika thinks Sushant is mental, but not her own husband, and that's why she must be vilified. — ish (@_montelukast) August 20, 2020

#RepeatAfterMe Depression is real. But people profiting over someone's death is also real.Mental health rights extend to dead also. You can't invade anyone's privacy just because u once suffered from depression.U have n number of ways to earn profit, spare the dead please. https://t.co/0ESfwXJzVV — LALIT SHARMA (@LALITSHARMAHP) August 20, 2020

If you're mocking @deepikapadukone with this #RepeatAfterMe trend, then you better repeat after me - mental health is NOT for anyone to joke about. — Sharmaji Ki Beti (@meemansi) August 19, 2020

People who are tweeting nonsense over that buffoon's tweet against @deepikapadukone and her #RepeatAfterMe campaign, it just shows how ignorant you are about mental health. If you think she was depressed 10 years ago and that's a lifetime ago for her to speak about it... — Sharmaji Ki Beti (@meemansi) August 19, 2020

On the evening of June 14, Deepika Padukone had tweeted: "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

"Repeat after me. Depression is an 'illness'," reads Deepika's tweet from June 15.

"Repeat after me. Depression is a form of 'mental illness'," the actress had tweeted on June 16.

"Repeat after me. Depression is an illness 'like any other illness'," she had tweeted on June 17.

Deepika's series of tweets on depression and mental health continued till June 21, after which she became silent on Twitter on the subject.