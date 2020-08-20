MOVIES

#RepeatAfterMe Trends as Twitter Users Troll Deepika Padukone for Her Posts on Mental Health

On Thursday morning hashtags 'Repeat After Me' and 'Deepika' were one of the top trends on Twitter with over 22k and 14k tweets, respectively.

  Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone is being trolled on social media for her posts on mental health. Twitter users seem to be upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social media soon after Sushant died on June 14. On Thursday morning hashtags 'Repeat After Me' and 'Deepika' were top trends on Twitter with over 22k and 14k tweets, respectively.

A user tweeted, "Instead of selling a disease get it treated #RepeatAfterMe."

"Deepika is a depression expert as she suffered a depression bout a decade ago. Similarly I'm a wildlife expert as I suffered a wild monkey bite in class IV. Repeat after me, monkey bite is real. Tell me what expert you became after what you suffered. Use hashtag #RepeatAfterMe," a user wrote in a tweet.

"Self proclaimed mental health expert #Deepika tried very hard to push depression theory right after Sushant's death even without waiting for investigation to conclude and she is hiding now Bollywood is full of fake people. #RepeatAfterMe #depression (sic)," tweeted a user.

Another wrote, "RepeatAfterMe I think deepika is binod cuz she believes she knows everything about depression."

Some also pointed out how this hashtag is a setback for conversation around mental health. "The entire #RepeatAfterMe trend is setting back the conversation on mental health several decades. People are putting up photos of Ranveer Singh in strange clothing and saying that Deepika thinks Sushant is mental, but not her own husband, and that's why she must be vilified (sic)," wrote the user.

On the evening of June 14, Deepika Padukone had tweeted: "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

"Repeat after me. Depression is an 'illness'," reads Deepika's tweet from June 15.

"Repeat after me. Depression is a form of 'mental illness'," the actress had tweeted on June 16.

"Repeat after me. Depression is an illness 'like any other illness'," she had tweeted on June 17.

Deepika's series of tweets on depression and mental health continued till June 21, after which she became silent on Twitter on the subject.

