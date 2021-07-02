Bengal Man Climbs Mobile Tower After Girlfriend Dumps Him, Comes Down After 3-hour Drama

In a scene straight out of evergreen Bollywood hit Sholay, a man in Bardhaman district in West Bengal climbed up a mobile tower and threatened to commit suicide after his girlfriend dumped him. What followed was a three-hour long drama where the police had to coax him to come down by promising to make things right between him and his girlfriend.

The incident took place on Thursday in a locality called Nadanghat in the East Bardhaman district. The man, Khokan Das, had been through a rough patch in his relationship, post which his girlfriend left him. After the break-up, Khokan in a fit of rage climbed all the way up to a mobile tower and threatened to jump off. His cries soon attracted a large crowd, and word quickly reached the local police station. Police officials soon drove to the spot.

The police tried their best to get him to come down, but he refused. Then they brought in a microphone and kept up their efforts. But the youth remained steadfast in his refusal to yield. Finally, when all else failed, the police called his mother and friends to the scene. Alongside, they also promised to act as a mediator and set things right between him and his estranged lover. Hearing this, the youth finally gave in and came down. According to a report in ABP Ananda, he was drunk.

After he came down, Khokan was taken to the Nadanghat police station and questioned about this bizarre episode. Police officers are trying to gain an understanding of the kind of problem he faced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here