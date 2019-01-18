LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Replicas: John Wick Faces a Tough Choice in Human Cloning Drama

Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and written by Chad St John Replicas also features Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Replicas: John Wick Faces a Tough Choice in Human Cloning Drama
Keanu Reeves in a still from Replicas.
John Wick star Keanu Reeves is all set to enthrall his Indian fans with his new film Replicas, a sci-fi adventure project based on the theme of human cloning.

PVR Pictures, that’s presenting the film in India, organised a special screening of the film for medical students in Delhi. Students from Amity and RML attended the screening and debated the ethics of cloning.

In the film, neuro-scientist William Foster is on the verge of successfully transferring human consciousness into a computer when his family is tragically killed in a car crash. Desperate to resurrect them, Will recruits fellow scientist Ed Whittle to help him secretly clone their bodies and create replicas that soon causes him to become a threat towards a government task force.

Will eventually faces a "Sophie's choice" when it turns out that he can only bring three of the four family members back to life.

Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and written by Chad St. John Replicas also features Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch and John Ortiz. Reeves has developed the screenplay for the film that first premiered at the Toronto International Film festival in 2017.

Replicas hit the Indian screens on January 18, 2019.

