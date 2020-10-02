MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Report Finds New York Writers, Stages Remain Extremely White

FILE - Theater's line 45th Street in New York on May 13, 2020. A new report on racial representation on New York stages has found that little has been changing there remains an over-representation of white actors, writers and directors. The annual study from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, analyzed the 18 largest non-profit theaters as well as Broadway companies in New York City during the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Theater's line 45th Street in New York on May 13, 2020. A new report on racial representation on New York stages has found that little has been changing there remains an over-representation of white actors, writers and directors. The annual study from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, analyzed the 18 largest non-profit theaters as well as Broadway companies in New York City during the 2017-18 season. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

A new report on racial representation on New York stages has found that little has been changing there remains an overrepresentation of white actors, writers and directors.

NEW YORK: A new report on racial representation on New York stages has found that little has been changing there remains an over-representation of white actors, writers and directors.

The annual study, The Visibility Report: Racial Representation on NYC Stages, from the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, analyzed the 18 largest nonprofit theaters as well as Broadway companies in New York City during the 2017-18 season.

Over 61% of all roles on New York City stages went to white actors, a rate double the population of white people in New York City (32.1% of residents). According to the study, 23.2% of roles went to Black actors, 6.9% to Asian American actors and 6.1% to Latino actors. That represents a slight improvement from the previous season, which had 67% white actors, 18.6% Black actors, 7.3% Asian actors and 5% Latino actors.

Overall, nearly 80% of Broadway and off-Broadway shows writers were white and 85.5% of directors during the 2017-18 season. Last years report on the 2016-17 season found that 86.8% of all Broadway and off-Broadway shows were from white playwrights and 87.1% of all directors hired were white.

The 2017-18 season did see some breakthroughs for people of color including Young Jean Lee becoming the first Asian American woman playwright produced on Broadway and the Tony-winning The Band’s Visit, a musical set in the Middle East. But the report warned against celebrating examples that often serve as the poster child of diversity for a particular season, encouraging a false sense of progress.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 2, 2020, 2:00 AM IST
Next Story
Loading