Amid Reports of Rift With Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa Has THIS To Say | Read On

The reports of a rift between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines. It all started after Sushmita Sen’s brother took to his YouTube channel and dropped a picture of his daughter Ziana Sen. He also penned down a heartfelt note and talked about how he hasn’t met his daughter for a long time. “Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you…Haven’t seen you for the longest time…Come jaldi se and play with me," he wrote.

Amid all this, News18.com dialed the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress and asked her if the reports of trouble in her marriage is true. However, the actress refused to comment on the issue. “I don’t want to talk about this for now," she said.

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife.com reported that Charu and Rajeev have been living separately for a few months now. The entertainment portal claims that Charu is currently in her hometown Bikaner along with her daughter, while Rajeev is in Mumbai.

Earlier, Charu also opened up about trouble between her and Rajeev and said that problems happen in everyone’s life. “I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in the future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. if there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone," she had told TOI.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter on November 1, 2021. Back then, Charu and Rajeev took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the news with an adorable picture. In the picture, Asopa was seen carefully taking the baby in her arms while Rajeev kissed her. “Blessed with a baby girl Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God,” the caption read.

